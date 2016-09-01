UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Says on August 31 co entered into a credit agreement
* Pursuant to credit agreement, Myriad borrowed term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million
* Proceeds of term loans used to finance acquisition of Assurex ,refinance certain existing indebtedness of Assurex and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov