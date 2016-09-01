Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Sept 1 Toscafund Asset Management Llp:
* Responds to shareholder circular published by board of Speedy Hire Plc
* Speedy Hire circular shows a "lack of substance"
* Continues to urge shareholders to vote in favour of both resolutions at the general meeting on the Sept. 9 2016
* See no reason to doubt David Shearer's independence and expect he would be a valuable asset in turning around the business of Speedy Hire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing