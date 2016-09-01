Sept 1 Toscafund Asset Management Llp:

* Responds to shareholder circular published by board of Speedy Hire Plc

* Speedy Hire circular shows a "lack of substance"

* Continues to urge shareholders to vote in favour of both resolutions at the general meeting on the Sept. 9 2016

* See no reason to doubt David Shearer's independence and expect he would be a valuable asset in turning around the business of Speedy Hire