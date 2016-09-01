Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.
* August 2016 sales of 213,125 units, a decrease of 5 percent from august 2015 on a volume basis
* With same amount of selling days in august 2016 compared to august 2015, sales were down 5 percent on a DSR basis Source text (toyota.us/2chXaVI)
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.