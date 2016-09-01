Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 Highpower International
* Binding cooperation framework agreement with anshan co-operation co., ltd.
* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares of shenzhen highpower technology.,springpower technology, icon energy system
* The framework agreement includes a 90 day exclusivity provision
* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares for rmb540 million, or approximately us $80.7 million
* As a result of its purchase, acoc would hold more than 50% in each prc subsidiary
* Terms of framework agreement supersedes non-binding proposal from acoc received by unit in november 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.