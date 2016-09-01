BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Sensorion SA
* Sensorion obtains FDA approval to initiate a clinical study of SENS-111 in acute severe vertigo Source text: bit.ly/2c7Mwi4
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
