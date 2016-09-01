UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 ChemoCentryx Inc
* Reports initial results from ongoing phase IB clinical trial of CCX872 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer
* Expects to report progression-free survival (PFS) by end of 2016
* CCX872 was well tolerated by advanced pancreatic cancer patients.
* Incidence and rate of adverse events were consistent with data reported historically for Folfirinox alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov