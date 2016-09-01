Sept 1 United Parcel Service Inc

* Says effective December 26, 2016, UPS U.S. Ground service daily rate will increase by an average net 4.9 percent

* Says daily rates for UPS U.S. air and international services will increase an average net 4.9 percent

* UPS air freight rates within and between U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, will increase an average net 4.9 percent, also effective December 26, 2016

* Further, UPS freight announced an average net 4.9 percent general rate increase effective September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: