Sept 1 Benefitfocus Inc

* Co and certain subsidiaries of company entered into a waiver to its credit agreement, dated as of February 20, 2015 - SEC filing

* Company has ability to meet requirement by borrowing under credit agreement ahead of a month-end

* As of end of July 2016, company had borrowing capacity under revolver of $54.8 million

* Company expects that as of August 31, 2016, it will be in full compliance with terms of credit agreement

* Waiver provides for a waiver of (i) minimum liquidity requirements of section 7.1(a) of credit agreement as of July 31, 2016

* Waiver provides for payment of higher rate of interest on obligations to extent otherwise required prior to date of execution of waiver Source: (bit.ly/2bYLjds) Further company coverage: