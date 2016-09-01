UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 Benefitfocus Inc
* Co and certain subsidiaries of company entered into a waiver to its credit agreement, dated as of February 20, 2015 - SEC filing
* Company has ability to meet requirement by borrowing under credit agreement ahead of a month-end
* As of end of July 2016, company had borrowing capacity under revolver of $54.8 million
* Company expects that as of August 31, 2016, it will be in full compliance with terms of credit agreement
* Waiver provides for a waiver of (i) minimum liquidity requirements of section 7.1(a) of credit agreement as of July 31, 2016
* Waiver provides for payment of higher rate of interest on obligations to extent otherwise required prior to date of execution of waiver Source: (bit.ly/2bYLjds) Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov