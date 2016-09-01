Sept 1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Polaris recalls RZR XP turbo recreational off-highway
vehicles due to fire hazard; severe burn injuries
* Polaris recall includes previously recalled RZR turbo ROVS
* Recall includes 13,000 vehicles (including the 2,230
vehicles previously recalled)
* Polaris has received 19 reports of the ROVS catching on
fire, resulting in six reports of burn injuries
* One of reported fires occurred in Utah's American Fork
Canyon, which led to a young child suffering severe burns, 15
acres of forest land being destroyed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: