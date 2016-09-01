UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond company's current five-year planning horizon
* Has confirmed that its consolidated funding plan through 2019 is not expected to require any incremental equity capital as a result of events
* Negotiated tentative joint funding arrangement with EEP through which equity investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded
* Anticipated investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly funded 75 percent by Enbridge, through Enbridge energy company and 25 percent by EEP
* Affiliate will withdraw regulatory applications pending with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission associated with Sandpiper project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov