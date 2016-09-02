BRIEF-UnitedHealthcare says $15 mln strategic partnership with Camden Coalition
* UnitedHealthcare - $15 million strategic partnership with Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers to develop, test and scale new models of care
Sept 2 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Q1 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 36 compared to TSEK 219 in Q1 previous year
* Q1 operating loss was TSEK 32,343 compared to a loss of TSEK 37,819 in Q1 previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc, the No. 1 U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
