Sept 2 Greenyard Foods NV :

* Greenyard Foods announces divestment of its stake in Veiling HASPENGOUW

* Greenyard Foods will sell its participations in H-Fruit and H-Pack to Veiling Haspengouw

* Agreement entails that the shares in H-Fruit (50.00 pct) and H-Pack (50.01 pct) will be taken over in full by Veiling Haspengouw

* Ongoing Russian boycott, combined with poor weather conditions, have created continuing issues with the local, Belgian growers Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)