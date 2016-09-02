UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 Arc Aroma Pure AB :
* Secures long-term financing through sale of shares in OptiFreeze
* Transfers part of its shareholding in OpriFreeze to two institutional investors
* Sale strengthens co's finance with over 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.75 million)
* After the transaction, Arc Aroma Pure owns just below 20 pct of the total share capital of OptiFreeze Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5585 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources