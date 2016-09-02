BRIEF-UnitedHealthcare says $15 mln strategic partnership with Camden Coalition
* UnitedHealthcare - $15 million strategic partnership with Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers to develop, test and scale new models of care
Sept 2 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* On August 29, 2016, Nat Krishnamurti tendered his resignation as CFO, secretary and treasurer of co
* On August 29, 2016, company engaged James early as a consultant to serve as interim chief financial officer
* Intends to commence a search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bZNBZM) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc, the No. 1 U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call