Sept 2 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* On August 29, 2016, Nat Krishnamurti tendered his resignation as CFO, secretary and treasurer of co

* On August 29, 2016, company engaged James early as a consultant to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Intends to commence a search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bZNBZM)