Sept 2 Pacific Gas and Electric Co
* Says on Sept 1, 2016, the utility and other settling
parties (including the CPUC) filed a motion at the FERC
* Motion requesting FERC approve settlement proposing
utility's 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement
be set at $1.331 billion
* FERC is expected to issue a decision in late 2016 or early
2017
* 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement be
set at $1.331 billion, up $130 million over currently authorized
requirement of $1.201 billion
Source: (bit.ly/2bVpsBE)
