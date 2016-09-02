Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Softbank :
* Update on Softbank's position in ARM Holdings Plc
* Confirms that unit Softbank Group Capital Europe received from its nominee all 20.3 mln ARM shares held on its behalf
* Softbank's interests in ARM shares remains unchanged, being interests in 20.3 ARM shares, representing a 1.447 pct interest in ARM's issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)