Sept 2 Softbank :

* Update on Softbank's position in ARM Holdings Plc

* Confirms that unit Softbank Group Capital Europe received from its nominee all 20.3 mln ARM shares held on its behalf

* Softbank's interests in ARM shares remains unchanged, being interests in 20.3 ARM shares, representing a 1.447 pct interest in ARM's issued share capital