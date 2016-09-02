BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 Cubesmart
* Cubesmart to redeem its 7.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares
* Intends to redeem all of outstanding 3.1 million shares of its 7.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares on November 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.