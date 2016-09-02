Sept 2 Segro Plc :

* Results of placing

* Total of 74.8 mln new ordinary shares in company have been placed by Merrill Lynch International and UBS Limited

* Says price of 435 pence per placing share, raising total gross proceeds of approximately 325 mln stg for company

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 9.9 per cent of issued ordinary share capital of Segro

* BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners and corporate brokers in respect of placing