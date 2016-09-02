BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives
* Closes VIP gaming room at Sands Cotai Central, expects to generate annual savings of US$750,000
* Says IKGH believes closure of facility will generate annual overall savings of approximately US$750,000
* May further close an additional 1-2 VIP gaming rooms in order to further optimize its operating earnings
* Expect to take further prudent actions that "we believe will be accretive to our earnings per share"
* Undertaking strategic review of its vip gaming room operations in Macau "due to ongoing challenging VIP gaming environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.