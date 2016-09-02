BRIEF-Coach exec says expects "very strong topline growth" in Q4 - conf call
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Sept 1 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central valley community Bancorp receives Sierra Vista Bank shareholder approval to acquire Sierra Vista Bank
* Transaction, subject to customary closing conditions is expected to be completed as of october 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Coach executive - challenges existing today affecting category in specific, consumer spending in general to persist in balance of FY 2017 - conf call
Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)