BRIEF-Maxfast Properties Q4 revenue up at SEK 19.0 million
* Q4 revenue 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
Sept 2 Plazza Immobilien AG
* H1 profit before tax 7.9 million Swiss francs ($8.07 million) versus 19.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 earnings before taxes from revaluation of properties was 5.4 million Swiss francs, 15.4 million Swiss francs lower than the previous year (20.8 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBIT decreased to 10.1 million Swiss francs (previous year 26.0 million Swiss francs)
* Sees for H2 operating result similar to that from H1 Source text - bit.ly/2bGVqFG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9795 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".