Feedvisor raises $20 mln in private funding round
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
Sept 2 Mccarthy & Stone Plc :
* Full year trading update
* Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units (2015: 1,923)
* Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m)
* Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k (2015: £239k)
* As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to deliver our volume out-turn
* Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first half
* Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit before tax 1 by c.19pct
* New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been at higher levels
* Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to deliver fy volume growth target
* Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during month of august
* Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving conditions will persist into new financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.