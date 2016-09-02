Sept 2 Mccarthy & Stone Plc :

* Full year trading update

* Fy legal completions increased by 20pct to 2,299 units (2015: 1,923)

* Fy revenue increased by 31pct to c.£635m (2015: £486m)

* Fy net average selling price increased by 8pct to £259k (2015: £239k)

* As anticipated in our trading update on 29 june, we have required somewhat higher levels of incentives in order to deliver our volume out-turn

* Expect to announce at least a c.100 bp improvement in underlying operating margins in second half of year versus first half

* Should enable group to increase its fy underlying profit before tax 1 by c.19pct

* New reservations have been at a lower level than we saw in first nine months of financial year and cancellations have been at higher levels

* Too early to judge medium term impact of Brexit, prolonged secondary housing market weakness could impact ability to deliver fy volume growth target

* Has been some improvement in customer sentiment during month of august

* Too early to predict at this stage whether these improving conditions will persist into new financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)