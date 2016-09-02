Feedvisor raises $20 mln in private funding round
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
Sept 2 Hyprop Investments Ltd :
* Summarised consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016
* Final dividend up 14,9 pct
* Fy revenue 3.078 billion rand versus 2.703 billion rand a year earlier
* Agreements have been reached for disposal of somerset value mart and glenfield office park for r185 million and r180 million respectively
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share 567,3 cents versus 543,7 cents year ago
* Net asset value (nav) per share at 30 june 2016 increased by 6,1% to r94,50 (30 june 2015: r89,04) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.