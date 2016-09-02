Sept 2 Hyprop Investments Ltd :

* Summarised consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016

* Final dividend up 14,9 pct

* Fy revenue 3.078 billion rand versus 2.703 billion rand a year earlier

* Agreements have been reached for disposal of somerset value mart and glenfield office park for r185 million and r180 million respectively

* Fy diluted headline earnings per share 567,3 cents versus 543,7 cents year ago

* Net asset value (nav) per share at 30 june 2016 increased by 6,1% to r94,50 (30 june 2015: r89,04) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)