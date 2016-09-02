Sept 2 Storebrand Asa :

* Drew Holding, a company affiliated with investor Tor Olav Troim, has on 1 September 2016 acquired a forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand

* This forward contract expires 4 Nov at price of NOK 35.4585/share

* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand has increased from 8.500.000 to 9.000.000 shares, following this transaction.

* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Håkon R. Fure.