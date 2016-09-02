Feedvisor raises $20 mln in private funding round
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
Sept 2 Storebrand Asa :
* Drew Holding, a company affiliated with investor Tor Olav Troim, has on 1 September 2016 acquired a forward contract for 500.000 shares in Storebrand
* This forward contract expires 4 Nov at price of NOK 35.4585/share
* Including the shares held directly by Drew, its total exposure in Storebrand has increased from 8.500.000 to 9.000.000 shares, following this transaction.
* Drew has, since September 2015, been represented on the board of directors of Storebrand by Mr. Håkon R. Fure. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".
LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28 set to be the last trading day for the exchange.