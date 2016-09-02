US STOCKS-Wall St slips on weak earnings, Trump policies
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Caterpillar Inc contemplates allocation of production from Gosselies, Belgium, to other manufacturing facilities
* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement starts consultation process, which could result in closure of Gosselies site and a collective lay-off
* Caterpillar Inc - Announcement is in connection with global restructuring and cost savings plan announced in September 2015
* Caterpillar Inc - Says it also contemplated to allocate component production to external suppliers and other Caterpillar facilities
* Caterpillar Inc - Contemplating to allocate volumes that are produced at Gosselies facility to manufacturing facility in Grenoble, France
* Caterpillar Inc - "If this intention would be confirmed, it would result in a collective lay-off of about 2,000 employees and in closure of Gosselies site" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
