HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 9:53 A.M. EST/1453 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Nigeria's government liquidity pressures rising amid growth and inflation challenges
* Moody's on Nigeria - Projects stagnation in real GDP in 2016 and only subdued growth at 2.5% in 2017
* Moody's on Nigeria - "We expect that Nigeria will contain pressures on its public finances in the short term"
* Moody's on Nigeria - Greater doubt about severity of impact of challenges, particularly on government liquidity and economic growth, over medium term
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects inflation to accelerate to 18% by year's end, before falling to an average of 12.5% in 2017
* Moody's on Nigeria - Views the recent devaluation of the Naira as credit positive
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects that the depreciation will increase Nigeria's external debt marginally to 5.2% of GDP by end-2016 from 3.3% in 2015
* Moody's on Nigeria - Expects fiscal outlook to remain in deficit at around 3.7% of GDP in 2016, after posting a 3.8% deficit in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, Jan 31 Borrowing costs in France, Italy and Portugal were poised on Tuesday to end January with their biggest monthly rise since mid-2015, reflecting growing investor unease about political risks, rising inflation and stronger growth in the euro area.
* Seagate Technology announces offering of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)