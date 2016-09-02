Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg Digital has signed contracts with Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology, Kalmar Maritime Academy and Linnaeus University
* Contract includes development of LNG (dual fuel) cruise ferry simulator model for K-Sim engine simulator platform Source text: bit.ly/2bOyXSq
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)