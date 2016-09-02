Sept 2 BP Plc :

* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger sign technology agreements

* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger today announced agreements for collaboration on seismic research and development

* Rosneft will join as an equal partner in BP's ongoing project with Schlumberger's seismic business, WesternGeco, to develop innovative cableless onshore seismic acquisition technology

* Project envisages an initial two year period to complete development of a seismic acquisition system

* BP, Rosneft will have preferential access to technology for initial period, after which Schlumberger will have exclusive rights to market system