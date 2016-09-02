Sept 2 BP Plc :
* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger sign technology agreements
* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger today announced agreements
for collaboration on seismic research and development
* Rosneft will join as an equal partner in BP's ongoing
project with Schlumberger's seismic business, WesternGeco, to
develop innovative cableless onshore seismic acquisition
technology
* Project envisages an initial two year period to complete
development of a seismic acquisition system
* BP, Rosneft will have preferential access to technology
for initial period, after which Schlumberger will have exclusive
rights to market system
(Bengaluru Newsroom)