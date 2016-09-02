UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* Rejected application by Shoprite Checkers, Pick 'N Pay Retailers and Spar Group to delay a hearing into an application by Massmart
* Retailers argued in July this year that matter should only be heard after the completion of the inquiry being conducted by Competition Commission into grocery sector (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources