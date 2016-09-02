UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 2 ROK Stars Plc :
* ROK Drinks division has signed a new distribution agreement for its ABK Bavarian Beer brand into China with London-based REN distributions
* Agreement covers China and Hong Kong and has begun with immediate effect with shipment of 5 large containers of ABK beer already underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources