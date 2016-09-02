BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
Sept 2 MD Medical Group :
* Announces that its board of directors at a meeting in Moscow on Friday approved changes to the frequency for considering dividend payments.
* The company will consider payment of dividends to shareholders twice a year;
* Decision on payment of interim dividends will be made by the board of directors based on results for the first six months of the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE continued losing customers in the third quarter of its financial year, while still and wet weather meant output from its renewable energy plants fell 20 percent year on year, it said on Tuesday.