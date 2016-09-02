Sept 2 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group enters agreement to acquire
majority ownership of Powerband
* Purchase price of approximately $42 million
* Intertape Polymer Group says company expects that these
acquired operations will be accretive to net earnings
* Execution of an agreement to acquire a 74% ownership stake
in Powerband Industries Private Limited
* Rajan desai, managing director of Powerband, will continue
to manage Powerband's operations, remain significant shareholder
* Powerband will remain headquartered in Daman, India
* Remaining 26% will continue to be held by Desai family
which founded Powerbrand
* Deal will be financed with funds available under company's
revolving credit facility
