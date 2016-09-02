Sept 2 ITT Educational Services Inc :
* On Sept 1, Daniel Webster College,postsecondary
institution operated by co,received letter from DWC's
accrediting commission
* Letter informs DWC that NEASC believes DWC may not meet
NEASC standards on organization, governance, institutional
resources
* DWC plans to comply with NEASC request for show-cause
report by september 14, 2016 , believes it has met NEASC
accreditation standards
* Letter to DWC from commission on institutions of higher
education of the New England Association Of Schools And Colleges
Source text - bit.ly/2bHOrY8
