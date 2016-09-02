Sept 2 U.S. FDA :

* Issues final rule on safety and effectiveness of antibacterial soaps

* U.S. FDA says final rule removes triclosan and triclocarban from over-the-Counter antibacterial hand and body washes

* U.S. FDA says final rule applies to consumer antiseptic wash products containing one or more of 19 specific active ingredients

* Rule does not affect consumer hand "sanitizers" or wipes, or antibacterial products used in health care settings Source text - bit.ly/2cvEP93