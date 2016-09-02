Sept 2 Williams Partners Lp

* Williams Partners announces distribution reinvestment plan

* Says plan will commence with quarterly distribution for quarter ending Sept. 30, 2016

* Says Williams Companies Inc intends to participate in plan

* Says partnership currently intends to satisfy reinvestments under plan by issuing new common units

* Units under plan to be priced at average of high,low trading prices for 5 trading days before distribution date, less discount f 2.5 percent