BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific sees FY'17 adj EPS bewteen $9.06 - $9.24 - Conf call
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sees FY 2017 revenue between $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion - Conf call
Sept 2 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams Partners announces distribution reinvestment plan
* Says plan will commence with quarterly distribution for quarter ending Sept. 30, 2016
* Says Williams Companies Inc intends to participate in plan
* Says partnership currently intends to satisfy reinvestments under plan by issuing new common units
* Units under plan to be priced at average of high,low trading prices for 5 trading days before distribution date, less discount f 2.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar to establish global headquarters in Chicago area
OSLO, Jan 31 Tanker firm DHT Holdings estimated its net asset value at $5.7 per share on Tuesday, above a non-binding all-share offer made by competitor Frontline , which is currently worth about $5 per share.