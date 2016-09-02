Sept 2 Sky Plc :

* Sky invests in Molotov

* Has invested 4 million euros in Molotov, an over--top video platform in France that distributes free and pay tv channels and content to consumers via a freemium model

* Investment is part of a larger Molotov financing round