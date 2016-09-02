Sept 2 Siebert Financial Corp :

* Siebert Financial Corp. And Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, llc announce definitive agreement

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will acquire approximately 90% of the outstanding common stock of siebert financial corp

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will make a tender offer for the outstanding common stock of Siebert Financial not owned by the estate

* Siebert Estate will sell co to Kennedy Cabot Acquisition for $12.65 million or approximately $0.66 per share

* Acquisition agreement does not provide for the merger of siebert financial with or into kennedy cabot acquisition

* Says $1,000,000 of purchase price payable to co by acquisition will be held in escrow for one year after closing