Sept 2 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Board of company authorized one-for- four reverse stock split of its authorized and issued and outstanding common shares-SEC Filing

* The reverse split is expected to occur in early September-SEC Filing

* Reverse split will reduce total number of issued and outstanding shares from about 32 million to approximately 7.99 million-SEC Filing Source text: bit.ly/2bK4l7B