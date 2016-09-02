CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to a 2-week high on GDP data, oil

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3036, or 76.71 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 17 at $1.3035 * Bond prices slightly higher across much of the yield curve TORONTO, Jan 31 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-week peak against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, supported by higher oil prices and domestic data that showed the economy expanded more than expected in November. The Canadian economy grew 0.4 percent in November from October, pushed up in par