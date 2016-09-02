CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Target Corp says discontinued the sale of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - Spokeswoman
* Target Corp says working closely with Samsung to determine replacement process for guests who have purchased device at Target, Target.Com - Spokeswoman Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.
* Dryships announces successful completion of the $200.0 million common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says completes acquisition of IP network analytics firm Deepfield, originally announced December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)