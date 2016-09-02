Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Valtech SE :
* H1 net loss EUR 0.1 million ($111,630.00)versus profit of EUR 2.0 million year ago
* H1 EBIT EUR 4.3 million versus EUR 4.5 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 102.6 million versus EUR 87.6 million year ago
* Says while the second half should be better than the first, it remain cautious about the prospects for the coming quarters Source text: bit.ly/2bIPGfV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)