Sept 2 Valtech SE :

* H1 net loss EUR 0.1 million ($111,630.00)versus profit of EUR 2.0 million year ago

* H1 EBIT EUR 4.3 million versus EUR 4.5 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 102.6 million versus EUR 87.6 million year ago

* Says while the second half should be better than the first, it remain cautious about the prospects for the coming quarters Source text: bit.ly/2bIPGfV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)