Sept 2 Lennox International Inc

* On Aug 30, 2016, Lennox International Inc. entered into a sixth amended and restated credit facility agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement provides for an unsecured $650 million revolving credit facility that matures on August 30, 2021

* Amended credit agreement provides for an unsecured $250 million term loan facility that also matures on August 30, 2021

* Agreement replaces previous credit agreement, fifth amended,restated revolving credit facility agreement dated as of Nov 13, 2014