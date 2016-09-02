BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Sept 2 Memorial Production Partners Lp
* Memorial production partners lp announces changes in leadership roles
* John A. Weinzierl has submitted his resignation as chief executive officer of memp gp effective immediately.
* Weinzierl will remain actively involved with memp by continuing to serve as a director on board
Board has elected William J. Scarff, current president of Memp Gp, to additional role of chief executive officer
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc