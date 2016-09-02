BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
Sept 2 Corvel Corp
* Entered into a seventh amendment to credit agreement dated September 1, 2016 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to agreement company renewed its $10.0 million revolving credit for general working capital requirements
* Borrowings under credit facility, as amended, bear interest, at company's option, at a fixed libor-based rate plus 1.00 percent
Renewed credit facility expires on September 1, 2017
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc