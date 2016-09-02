Sept 2 Corvel Corp

* Entered into a seventh amendment to credit agreement dated September 1, 2016 - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement company renewed its $10.0 million revolving credit for general working capital requirements

* Borrowings under credit facility, as amended, bear interest, at company's option, at a fixed libor-based rate plus 1.00 percent

* Renewed credit facility expires on September 1, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2c1ce8e)