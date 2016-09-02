BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Versartis Inc
* Versartis presents efficacy, safety, metabolic and adherence data for somavaratan in oral session at international congress of endocrinology
* Somavaratan is currently being evaluated for treatment of pediatric ghd in pivotal phase 3 velocity trial in u.s., canada and europe
* Data for pivotal phase 3 velocity trial anticipated in q3 2017, and j14vr5 phase 2/3 trial in japan
* In adult ghd, top-line results from phase 2 vital trial in u.s., europe and australia are expected during second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc