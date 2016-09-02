BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Array Biopharma Inc
* On Sept 2, co entered into note purchase agreement - SEC filing
* Notes bear interest at rate of 5 percent per annum
* Co issued to Redmile subordinated convertible promissory notes (in aggregate original principal amount of $10 million Source: (bit.ly/2c1a5cZ) Further company coverage:
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc