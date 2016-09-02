BRIEF-Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announces settlement with Devry Education
* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries
Sept 2 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc
* Entered into loan agreement with Nexbank SSB providing for revolving loans of up to an aggregate principal amount of $25 million
* Borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at three-month libor rate plus 3.25 percent per annum, adjusted monthly
* Maturity date of loan agreement is September 1, 2019 - SEC filing
* In connection with entering into loan agreement, co issued to lender a revolving promissory note dated as of Sept. 1, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2c1cLHF) Further company coverage:
* Shares down about 5 pct in premarket trade (Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
Jan 31 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its steel mill shipments increased.