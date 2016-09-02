BRIEF-Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software
* Blackberry advances global expansion of its Athoc crisis communication software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Ormat Technologies Inc
* Reached agreement in principle on a proposed settlement with certain former employees of co to settle claims brought by such relators against co
* Agreement in principle provides that company makes no admission of wrongdoing
* Under terms of agreement in principle, company will pay $11 million. Source: (bit.ly/2c18Nyn) Further company coverage:
* Q3 net profit at 4.87 bln rupees vs 6.5 bln rupees year ago
* Old point financial corporation and morgan marrow company announce agreement to establish old point insurance, llc