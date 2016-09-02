BRIEF-Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announces settlement with Devry Education
* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries
Sept 2 Rennova Health Inc
* On august 30, 2016, co and Jason Adams, chief financial officer, agreed that he would be leaving company effective September 30, 2016
* Co will name an interim principal financial and accounting officer to replace Adams prior to September 30, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries
* Shares down about 5 pct in premarket trade (Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
Jan 31 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its steel mill shipments increased.