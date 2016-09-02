Sept 2 Fifth Third Bancorp :

* Fifth third bancorp announces redemption of senior bank notes due november 18, 2016

* Redemption price is amount equal to 100% of principal amount plus accrued,unpaid interest to, but excluding, redemption date

* Redemption of all of outstanding 1.15% fixed rate senior notes due november 18, 2016 issued in principal amount of $1 billion

* Redemption of all of outstanding floating rate senior notes due november 18, 2016 issued in amount of $750 million by fifth third bank